Truepoint Inc. Buys 1,028 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Truepoint Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,089 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Cincinnati Financial makes up 0.5% of Truepoint Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Truepoint Inc. owned about 0.06% of Cincinnati Financial worth $7,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CINF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,104,000 after buying an additional 63,125 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $1,194,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 32.2% during the third quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 29,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 7,219 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 7.9% during the third quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Cincinnati Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.29.

NASDAQ CINF opened at $86.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.06. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $46.07 and a 12 month high of $115.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.