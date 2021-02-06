Truepoint Inc. Acquires Shares of 12,104 iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Truepoint Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 301.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.8% in the fourth quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period.

Shares of IVW stock opened at $66.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.75. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $35.21 and a 1-year high of $66.73.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

