Trittium (TRTT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.55 Million

Trittium (CURRENCY:TRTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 6th. Over the last seven days, Trittium has traded 18.6% higher against the dollar. Trittium has a total market cap of $7.55 million and approximately $109,957.00 worth of Trittium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Trittium coin can now be purchased for $0.0585 or 0.00000145 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Trittium alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002473 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00050454 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.77 or 0.00179712 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00062050 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.31 or 0.00072390 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.41 or 0.00223270 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00043022 BTC.

Trittium Profile

Trittium’s genesis date was May 6th, 2018. Trittium’s total supply is 129,247,752 coins and its circulating supply is 128,915,825 coins. The official message board for Trittium is medium.com/@trittiumcoin . Trittium’s official Twitter account is @trittium_cc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Trittium’s official website is trittium.cc

Trittium Coin Trading

Trittium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trittium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trittium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Trittium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Trittium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trittium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.