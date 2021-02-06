TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.78 Million Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,021 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,782,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in The Progressive by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 100,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,616,000 after buying an additional 27,817 shares during the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 682,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,460,000 after acquiring an additional 149,521 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Progressive in the 4th quarter worth about $1,681,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its position in The Progressive by 1,116.2% in the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 381,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,685,000 after purchasing an additional 349,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Progressive by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Get The Progressive alerts:

PGR stock opened at $87.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $62.18 and a 12 month high of $102.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.35.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $9.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.32 billion. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.45%.

In other The Progressive news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,700 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $256,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,667,255. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 33,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total value of $3,157,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 419,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,211,463.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,209 shares of company stock worth $5,920,270. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of The Progressive in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised The Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.00.

About The Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

Recommended Story: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.