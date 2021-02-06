TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 5,762 Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,762 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 317.5% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter worth about $31,000. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,261,977.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,448,671.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on MDT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.93.

NYSE MDT opened at $118.40 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $72.13 and a 12-month high of $121.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.37 billion, a PE ratio of 45.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.41.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.54%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

