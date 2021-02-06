TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Invests $2.38 Million in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,378,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 1.4% of TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VB. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,756,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,403,000 after acquiring an additional 157,897 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,342,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,270,000 after purchasing an additional 136,800 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,958,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,294,000 after purchasing an additional 351,008 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,370,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,748,000 after buying an additional 116,592 shares during the period. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 42.2% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,116,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,770,000 after buying an additional 331,479 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $211.94 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $95.51 and a 12 month high of $211.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.71.

