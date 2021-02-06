TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 8,703 iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 47.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 554,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,935,000 after purchasing an additional 179,459 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ XT opened at $60.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.37. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 1-year low of $30.21 and a 1-year high of $60.95.

