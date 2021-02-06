Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) Shares Up 5.3%

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) shot up 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.16 and last traded at $7.15. 101,096 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 74% from the average session volume of 58,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.79.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trecora Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.73.

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Trecora Resources had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 0.16%. The firm had revenue of $47.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trecora Resources will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREC. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Trecora Resources by 99.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Trecora Resources by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 4,695 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA raised its position in shares of Trecora Resources by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 13,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 3,512 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Trecora Resources by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 418,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Trecora Resources by 471.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 4,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Trecora Resources Company Profile (NYSE:TREC)

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

