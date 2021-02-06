TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TRAVELCENTERS OF AMERICA, LLC. is a full-service national travel center chain in the U.S., with nationwide locations serving hundreds of thousands of professional drivers and other highway travelers each month – including virtually all major trucking fleets. Their travel centers operate under the TravelCenters of America, TA and Petro brand names and offer diesel and gasoline fueling services, restaurants, heavy truck repair facilities, stores and other services. “

TA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC raised shares of TravelCenters of America to an outperformer rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of TravelCenters of America from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of TravelCenters of America from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of TravelCenters of America in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of TravelCenters of America from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.63.

NASDAQ:TA opened at $31.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. TravelCenters of America has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $35.99. The company has a market cap of $460.21 million, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.75.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.08). TravelCenters of America had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Research analysts forecast that TravelCenters of America will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 3,833.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TravelCenters of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in TravelCenters of America in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Crumly & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America in the 4th quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors own 48.62% of the company’s stock.

About TravelCenters of America

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as truck repair and maintenance services, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

