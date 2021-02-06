Transcat, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.95 Per Share (NASDAQ:TRNS)

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Transcat in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 4th. B. Riley analyst K. Anderson now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.86. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Transcat’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Transcat had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 10.08%.

TRNS has been the topic of several other research reports. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Transcat from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Transcat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Transcat from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Transcat from $36.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of TRNS opened at $43.00 on Friday. Transcat has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The company has a market cap of $319.71 million, a P/E ratio of 47.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.28.

In related news, Director Charles P. Hadeed sold 9,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $284,094.16. Also, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $36,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,919,825.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,416 shares of company stock worth $686,994 in the last ninety days. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRNS. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Transcat by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 315,651 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,249,000 after purchasing an additional 146,296 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in Transcat by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 275,691 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,078,000 after purchasing an additional 57,415 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Transcat by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 547,814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,051,000 after purchasing an additional 47,840 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in Transcat during the 3rd quarter valued at about $872,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Transcat during the 3rd quarter valued at about $444,000. 70.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

