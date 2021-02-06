Traders Buy High Volume of Anavex Life Sciences Put Options (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 12,877 put options on the company. This is an increase of 10,455% compared to the average volume of 122 put options.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,027 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 4,120 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Anavex Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 5,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Anavex Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. 18.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVXL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.54.

NASDAQ:AVXL opened at $12.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.05. The company has a market capitalization of $829.67 million, a PE ratio of -27.53 and a beta of 0.70. Anavex Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $28.70.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, December 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. As a group, analysts expect that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase II clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat Rett syndrome, epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

