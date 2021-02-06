Traceability Chain (TAC) Price Up 22.5% Over Last 7 Days

Traceability Chain (CURRENCY:TAC) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. Traceability Chain has a total market cap of $4.15 million and $46.00 worth of Traceability Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Traceability Chain has traded up 22.5% against the US dollar. One Traceability Chain token can currently be bought for about $0.0046 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Traceability Chain alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004070 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.18 or 0.00098665 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002668 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000045 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00011554 BTC.

Traceability Chain Token Profile

Traceability Chain (CRYPTO:TAC) is a token. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Traceability Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 912,375,674 tokens. Traceability Chain’s official Twitter account is @TraceabilityCh1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Traceability Chain’s official message board is blog.tacchain.cn . The official website for Traceability Chain is tacchain.cn

Buying and Selling Traceability Chain

Traceability Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traceability Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Traceability Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Traceability Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Traceability Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Traceability Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.