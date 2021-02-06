TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of TowneBank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.40. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for TowneBank’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.97 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered TowneBank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

TOWN opened at $25.83 on Friday. TowneBank has a one year low of $15.03 and a one year high of $28.20. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.01.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $171.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.01 million. TowneBank had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 18.05%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in TowneBank by 172.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 47,857 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in TowneBank by 6.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in TowneBank in the third quarter valued at $261,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in TowneBank by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 169,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,991,000 after buying an additional 8,719 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in TowneBank by 263.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 11,274 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 29th. TowneBank’s payout ratio is 37.31%.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, professionals, and commercial enterprises. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

