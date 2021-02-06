Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) (TSE:TIH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) (TSE:TIH) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$94.19.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TIH. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) from C$75.00 to C$91.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) from C$78.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$96.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$101.00 price target on shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) from C$82.00 to C$96.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th.

In other news, Director Scott Medhurst sold 2,900 shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$88.00, for a total value of C$255,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 200,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$17,653,240. Also, Director David Allan Malinauskas sold 5,000 shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$90.50, for a total transaction of C$452,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$187,335. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,707,521.

Shares of TIH stock traded down C$0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$89.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,330. Toromont Industries Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$52.36 and a 12-month high of C$94.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.34 billion and a PE ratio of 28.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$88.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$82.79.

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) (TSE:TIH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$921.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$926.10 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Toromont Industries Ltd. will post 3.7107714 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

