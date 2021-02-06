TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Trading Up 3.9%

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD)’s stock price was up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.54 and last traded at $7.51. Approximately 47,303 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 68% from the average daily volume of 28,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.23.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of TORM from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th.

Get TORM alerts:

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $579.31 million, a PE ratio of 3.75 and a beta of -363.30.

TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. TORM had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $163.70 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TORM stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,546 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.07% of TORM worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD)

TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products worldwide. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, naphtha, and diesel oil. As of March 13, 2020, it operated a fleet of approximately 80 vessels. The company was founded in 1889 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for TORM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TORM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.