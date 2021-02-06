Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Shares Purchased by Riverstone Advisors LLC

Riverstone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 120,445 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 10,819 shares during the period. Toll Brothers comprises 2.9% of Riverstone Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Riverstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $5,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the third quarter worth $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 46.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 736 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TOL opened at $53.62 on Friday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.28 and a twelve month high of $54.84. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.72 and a 200-day moving average of $44.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The construction company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.32. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 12.94%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zelman & Associates cut shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Wedbush cut shares of Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Truist raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Toll Brothers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.63.

In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $142,402.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,127 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,765.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $253,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,949,945.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,719 shares of company stock valued at $932,429. Corporate insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

