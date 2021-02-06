TIM (NYSE:TIMB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TIM (NYSE:TIMB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. is a holding company, the single company in Brazil to offer mobile cellular service throughout the Brazilian territory, by means of its subsidiaries TIM Celular S.A. and TIM Nordeste S.A. The company is the largest GSM (Global System for Mobile communications) operator of the country, in terms of clients and revenues and TIM Participações ended the 3Q08 with 35.2 million clients and a market share of 25%. “

Get TIM alerts:

Separately, New Street Research assumed coverage on TIM in a report on Friday, November 27th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

NYSE:TIMB opened at $12.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.11. TIM has a 52-week low of $9.92 and a 52-week high of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.184 per share. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. TIM’s dividend payout ratio is 13.59%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in TIM during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of TIM in the 4th quarter valued at $179,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TIM in the 4th quarter valued at $745,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TIM in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of TIM in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. 6.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TIM Company Profile

TIM SA operates as a telecommunication services provider in Brazil. It offers mobile, fixed telephony, and Internet access via modem, tablet, and cell phone, as well as ultra fixed broadband services. The company also offers corporate solutions, including fixed voice and advanced data services for small, medium, and large companies.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TIM (TIMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TIM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TIM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.