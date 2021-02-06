Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tilray, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It develops cannabis based medicines, drugs, drops and oil products. Tilray, Inc. is based in NANAIMO, Canada. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TLRY. Stifel Nicolaus raised Tilray from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Tilray from a hold rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $5.60 to $4.77 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Tilray from $11.00 to $24.20 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.52.

NASDAQ:TLRY opened at $25.72 on Friday. Tilray has a 12-month low of $2.43 and a 12-month high of $28.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 3.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.60.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $51.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.91 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 92.70% and a negative net margin of 242.60%. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Tilray will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of Tilray during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Tilray in the third quarter valued at $195,000. Iron Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tilray in the 4th quarter valued at about $192,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tilray during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Tilray by 87.7% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 8,920 shares during the last quarter. 12.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

