Thunder Bridge Acquisition II (OTCMKTS:THBRU) Shares Down 1.1%

Shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THBRU) dropped 1.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.02 and last traded at $15.05. Approximately 2,379 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 6,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.21.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.93.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Thunder Bridge Acquisition II stock. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THBRU) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,194,000.

Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to seek a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. was founded in 2019 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

