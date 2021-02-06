THG Plc (THG.L) (LON:THG) Shares Down 1.2%

THG Plc (THG.L) (LON:THG) dropped 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 735 ($9.60) and last traded at GBX 736 ($9.62). Approximately 1,251,249 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 881,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 745 ($9.73).

THG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) target price on shares of THG Plc (THG.L) in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Liberum Capital initiated coverage on THG Plc (THG.L) in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 750 ($9.80) target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 865 ($11.30) target price on shares of THG Plc (THG.L) in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th.

Get THG Plc (THG.L) alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 730.53. The stock has a market cap of £6.99 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.66.

THG Holdings plc operates as an online retailer and technology company in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company provides an end-to-end direct-to-consumer e-commerce solution for consumer brand owners under Software as a Service licenses. It is also involved in the manufacture and online retail of nutrition and wellbeing products; manufacture, ownership, and retailing of skincare, haircare, and cosmetics products.

See Also: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for THG Plc (THG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THG Plc (THG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.