TheStreet Upgrades NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) to C

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NuStar Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised NuStar Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on NuStar Energy from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut NuStar Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. NuStar Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Shares of NS stock opened at $15.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.46. NuStar Energy has a twelve month low of $4.98 and a twelve month high of $28.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $386.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.87 million. NuStar Energy had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a positive return on equity of 25.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NuStar Energy will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuStar Energy in the third quarter worth $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 1,141.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 63.0% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 18.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,463 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuStar Energy in the fourth quarter worth $145,000. 56.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

