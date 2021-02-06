The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Austin Private Wealth LLC

Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliance Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $435,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 3,536 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $870,000. Community Bank of Raymore increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 3,633 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Middleton & Co Inc MA increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 33,243 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,023,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

DIS stock opened at $181.16 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $183.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.67 billion, a PE ratio of -113.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $174.61 and a 200-day moving average of $143.33.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DIS shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $177.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.23.

In related news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $137,849.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,634 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,856.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 17,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.25, for a total transaction of $2,429,203.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,209,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 893,821 shares of company stock valued at $154,601,342 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Read More: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.