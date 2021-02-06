The Very Good Food (OTCMKTS:VRYYF) Stock Price Down 4.9%

The Very Good Food Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRYYF) traded down 4.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.19 and last traded at $5.32. 463,704 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 491,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.59.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.61.

The Very Good Food Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VRYYF)

The Very Good Food Company Inc, a plant-based food technology company, designs, develops, produces, distributes, and sells a variety of plant-based meat and other food alternatives. It offers burgers and bangers, as well as pepperoni, ribz, Taco Stuff'er, roast beast, steak, and stuffed beast products; and seasonal specialty and special order products, such as holiday ham and seitan bacon.

