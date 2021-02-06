The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Purchased by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,602 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TJX. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in The TJX Companies by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 18,934 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 4,220 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in The TJX Companies by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 52,835 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after buying an additional 14,727 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in The TJX Companies by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 142,831 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $7,949,000 after buying an additional 24,430 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,184,000. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in The TJX Companies by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 157,251 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $8,751,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

In other The TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total value of $4,768,548.24. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 269,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,514,401.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total value of $1,235,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TJX stock opened at $68.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $82.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.89, a P/E/G ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.72 and a 12-month high of $70.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.62.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $10.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This is a positive change from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.95%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TJX shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on The TJX Companies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.31.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Recommended Story: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.