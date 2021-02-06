The Shyft Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:SHYF)

The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 1,529 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,898% compared to the typical daily volume of 51 call options.

Shares of SHYF opened at $33.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -418.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.60. The Shyft Group has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $34.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.44.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.23. The Shyft Group had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 28.06%. The firm had revenue of $203.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.73 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Shyft Group will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SHYF shares. Colliers Securities upped their target price on The Shyft Group from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on The Shyft Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

In other The Shyft Group news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $445,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 498,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,783,697.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,433,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,057,000 after purchasing an additional 75,664 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 96.5% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 895,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,402,000 after acquiring an additional 439,533 shares in the last quarter. THB Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,925,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $611,000. Institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc, through its subsidiary Spartan Motors USA, Inc, manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services (FVS), and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles (SCV).

