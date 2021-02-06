The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) PT Raised to $270.00 at Truist Financial

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SMG. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $274.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank raised shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $180.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.86.

Get The Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Shares of NYSE SMG opened at $236.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $215.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73 and a beta of 1.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 52-week low of $76.50 and a 52-week high of $250.00.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $748.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.98 million. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 52.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.12) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ivan C. Smith sold 2,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.41, for a total value of $565,162.51. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 26,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.12, for a total transaction of $5,000,845.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,890,994.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,976 shares of company stock worth $9,777,014. Company insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMG. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 503.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 792,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,187,000 after purchasing an additional 661,231 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 27.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,158,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,177,000 after buying an additional 248,705 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 104.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 179,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,332,000 after buying an additional 91,855 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the third quarter worth $12,687,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 23.0% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 408,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,459,000 after buying an additional 76,481 shares during the period. 63.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

See Also: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.