The Rank Group Plc (RNK.L) (LON:RNK) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $126.39

The Rank Group Plc (RNK.L) (LON:RNK)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $126.39 and traded as high as $139.00. The Rank Group Plc (RNK.L) shares last traded at $133.60, with a volume of 667,025 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Rank Group Plc (RNK.L) in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of £676.41 million and a PE ratio of -7.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 137.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 126.32.

The Rank Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gaming services in Great Britain, Spain, Belgium, and India. It operates through Grosvenor Venues, Mecca Venues, Digital, and International Venues segments. The company offers a range of casino table games, including roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and poker; electronic roulette and slots machine games; and community games, such as bingo, as well as sports betting and food, drink and live entertainment.

