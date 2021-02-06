The Mint Co. (MIT.V) (CVE:MIT) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.05

The Mint Co. (MIT.V) (CVE:MIT) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.05 and traded as high as $0.08. The Mint Co. (MIT.V) shares last traded at $0.08, with a volume of 446,550 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.04. The company has a market cap of C$25.29 million and a PE ratio of -57.50.

About The Mint Co. (MIT.V) (CVE:MIT)

The Mint Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides vertically integrated prepaid card and payroll services primarily in the United Arab Emirates. It manages the issuance, administration, customer support, payment processing, set-up, sponsorship, and reporting of the cards and related activities to government authorities.

