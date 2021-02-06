The Goldman Sachs Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Vestas Wind Systems A/S (CPH:VWS)

The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S (CPH:VWS) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued a neutral rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 52 week low of €357.40 ($420.47) and a 52 week high of €632.50 ($744.12).

Vestas Wind Systems A/S is a Denmark-based company active within the wind power industry. The Company operates through two segments, Project and Service. The Project segment is responsible for sale of wind power plants and wind turbines, among others. The Service segment contains provision of services related to the Company’s offer, as well as sale of spare parts and other activities.

