The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (SGO.PA) (EPA:SGO) a €50.00 Price Target

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (SGO.PA) (EPA:SGO) received a €50.00 ($58.82) target price from research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.65% from the company’s previous close.

SGO has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group set a €47.50 ($55.88) target price on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (SGO.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (SGO.PA) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays set a €59.00 ($69.41) target price on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (SGO.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (SGO.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (SGO.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €42.10 ($49.53).

Shares of SGO stock opened at €42.50 ($50.00) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €40.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is €37.00. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. has a one year low of €42.05 ($49.47) and a one year high of €52.40 ($61.65).

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East Â- Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

