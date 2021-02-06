The Go-Ahead Group plc (GOG.L) (LON:GOG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

The Go-Ahead Group plc (GOG.L) (LON:GOG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,196.25 ($15.63).

Separately, HSBC raised shares of The Go-Ahead Group plc (GOG.L) to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 1,190 ($15.55) to GBX 775 ($10.13) in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

The Go-Ahead Group plc (GOG.L) stock traded up GBX 90 ($1.18) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,118 ($14.61). 131,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,215. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,014 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 775.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 394.12, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of £482.72 million and a PE ratio of -16.81. The Go-Ahead Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 390.20 ($5.10) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,242 ($29.29).

The Go-Ahead Group plc provides bus and rail passenger transportation services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Regional Bus, London & International Bus, and Rail. The company also offers rail replacement and other contracted services. The Go-Ahead Group plc was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

