The First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $23.22

The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.22 and traded as high as $25.20. The First Bancorp shares last traded at $25.08, with a volume of 24,566 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of The First Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th.

Get The First Bancorp alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $275.78 million, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.23.

The First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. The First Bancorp had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $20.17 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The First Bancorp by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 48,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 9,333 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of The First Bancorp by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 5,094 shares in the last quarter. Excalibur Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The First Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The First Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $1,218,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of The First Bancorp by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,295 shares of the bank’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.46% of the company’s stock.

The First Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:FNLC)

The First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Article: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for The First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.