The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Issues Q3 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) issued an update on its third quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.10-1.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.78-3.813 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.86 billion.The Estée Lauder Companies also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.10-1.20 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:EL traded up $19.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $272.81. 3,129,817 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,430,525. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.96. The firm has a market cap of $98.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 1-year low of $137.01 and a 1-year high of $276.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.46%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $311.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $257.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $248.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $243.25.

In other news, insider Cedric Prouve sold 41,499 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.46, for a total transaction of $10,435,338.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 272,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,584,960.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 10,000 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.13, for a total transaction of $2,501,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,501,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,249,842 shares of company stock worth $550,441,344. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

