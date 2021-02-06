The Charles Schwab Co. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.66 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:SCHW)

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Charles Schwab in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.60.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SCHW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.54.

The Charles Schwab stock opened at $55.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $104.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.17. The Charles Schwab has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $62.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 202,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $9,160,493.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 101,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.83, for a total value of $4,941,010.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,570,936 shares of company stock worth $78,294,712. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 624.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

