The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV decreased its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. 77.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Charles Schwab stock opened at $55.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.62. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $62.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.17.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.47%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.54.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 22,120 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total transaction of $999,160.40. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel bought 3,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.08 per share, for a total transaction of $196,634.88. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,570,936 shares of company stock worth $78,294,712. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

