The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 249.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,556,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,111,089 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $82,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHW. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 147.9% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 9,875 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,895,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,916,000 after buying an additional 445,148 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 183.1% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 18,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 11,798 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,960,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,717,000 after buying an additional 119,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Charles A. Ruffel bought 3,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.08 per share, for a total transaction of $196,634.88. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 29,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $1,798,859.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,570,936 shares of company stock valued at $78,294,712. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $55.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.62. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $62.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $104.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.17.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. The Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SCHW. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus upped their target price on The Charles Schwab from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.54.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

