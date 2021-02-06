The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th.

The Carlyle Group has decreased its dividend payment by 19.4% over the last three years.

NASDAQ:CG opened at $36.60 on Friday. The Carlyle Group has a one year low of $15.21 and a one year high of $37.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.00 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.43.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.20. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 25.90%. The company had revenue of $629.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Peter J. Clare sold 60,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $1,950,177.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,909,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,406,681.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 123,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $3,960,435.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,934,361 shares of company stock valued at $82,298,114.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.83.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

