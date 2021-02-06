The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) CEO Sells $3,960,435.92 in Stock

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) CEO Kewsong Lee sold 123,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $3,960,435.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ CG opened at $36.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of -60.00 and a beta of 1.38. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.21 and a 1 year high of $37.23.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $629.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.21 million. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 25.90%. The Carlyle Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

A number of analysts have commented on CG shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of The Carlyle Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in The Carlyle Group during the second quarter valued at $291,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 790,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,489,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 17,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 129,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,186,000 after acquiring an additional 9,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $270,000. 33.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

