The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bank of Nova Scotia is one of North America’s premier financial institutions and Canada’s most international bank. They offer a diverse range of products and services including personal, commercial, corporate and investment banking. Scotiabank has built long-term value and recorded consistent earnings growth by building on its core strengths and by executing exceptionally well in its core businesses. These include Domestic Banking, Wealth Management, International Banking and Scotia Capital. “

BNS has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered The Bank of Nova Scotia from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Bank of Nova Scotia from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised The Bank of Nova Scotia from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The Bank of Nova Scotia presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.15.

The Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $54.85 on Tuesday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of $31.94 and a one year high of $56.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.53. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a $0.676 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.93%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

About The Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

