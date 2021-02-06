The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. TheStreet upgraded The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,548,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,399,000 after purchasing an additional 162,489 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 3.1% in the third quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,386,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,881,000 after acquiring an additional 41,275 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 8.2% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 734,794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,371,000 after acquiring an additional 55,674 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 713,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,896,000 after acquiring an additional 12,257 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 5.8% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 544,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,120,000 after acquiring an additional 29,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

NTB stock opened at $32.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.98. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a twelve month low of $13.76 and a twelve month high of $35.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.33 and a 200-day moving average of $28.54.

About The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile lending, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

