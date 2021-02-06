The Alumasc Group plc (ALU.L) (LON:ALU) Insider Purchases £10,360 in Stock

The Alumasc Group plc (ALU.L) (LON:ALU) insider Jonathon Peter Pither bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 148 ($1.93) per share, with a total value of £10,360 ($13,535.41).

Shares of LON ALU opened at GBX 154 ($2.01) on Friday. The Alumasc Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 56.54 ($0.74) and a 52 week high of GBX 158.50 ($2.07). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 120.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 96.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.06. The company has a market cap of £55.65 million and a P/E ratio of 24.44.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a GBX 3.25 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 2.21%. This is an increase from The Alumasc Group plc (ALU.L)’s previous dividend of $2.00. The Alumasc Group plc (ALU.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.11%.

The Alumasc Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells building products, systems, and solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Middle East, the Far East, and internationally. It offers integrated roofing and walling solutions, including solar shading, architectural screening, and balcony and balustrading systems; water management solutions to manage and attenuate water; and housebuilding products.

