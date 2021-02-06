TFG Advisers LLC Purchases 37 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

TFG Advisers LLC increased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,860 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the quarter. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.1% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,413 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 393.3% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 3,364 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in NVIDIA by 17.6% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,471 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 90.4% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 217 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In related news, CFO Colette Kress purchased 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $536.95 per share, for a total transaction of $107,390.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total transaction of $188,227.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,824 shares of company stock worth $2,587,435. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Cascend Securities lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.27.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $543.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $336.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.98, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $528.99 and its 200 day moving average is $514.23. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $180.68 and a 52 week high of $589.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.