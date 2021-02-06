TFG Advisers LLC Invests $259,000 in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 992 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 4,500.0% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Accenture by 4.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,762 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in Accenture by 35.5% during the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 1,485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its position in Accenture by 104.1% during the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 86,530 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,555,000 after buying an additional 44,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter worth approximately $260,000. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Accenture in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Accenture from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. 140166 downgraded Accenture from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Accenture from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.58.

NYSE ACN opened at $253.54 on Friday. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $137.15 and a twelve month high of $271.18. The company has a market cap of $167.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $256.53 and its 200 day moving average is $239.45.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 1,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total transaction of $432,129.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,824,322.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Plc Accenture sold 480,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $19,089,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,717,214 shares of company stock valued at $155,795,198. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

