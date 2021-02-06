TFG Advisers LLC Has $1.63 Million Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

TFG Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,940 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 6,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,556,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 173.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 5,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,249,000 after acquiring an additional 24,553 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total value of $5,316,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,384,840.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $600,658.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,645,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,109 shares of company stock valued at $10,744,659 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $297.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.88.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $269.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $315.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $240.07 and a 200-day moving average of $207.55. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.07 and a 52-week high of $274.94.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

