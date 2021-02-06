TFG Advisers LLC Boosts Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

TFG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,796 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Skyworks Solutions accounts for about 1.1% of TFG Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter valued at $217,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter worth about $2,157,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 9.3% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 783.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 998 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 2.8% in the third quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $178.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.51 billion, a PE ratio of 37.36, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.90 and a 12 month high of $189.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $158.87 and a 200 day moving average of $147.10.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 38.39%.

In other news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $951,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,598.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 15,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.04, for a total value of $2,191,515.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,039,240.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,419 shares of company stock valued at $7,271,510 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.24.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

