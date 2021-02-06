Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Trading Up 5.9%

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) was up 5.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.80 and last traded at $19.71. Approximately 236,162 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 275,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.62.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TGH shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Textainer Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Textainer Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.57.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The transportation company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. Textainer Group had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 4.53%. The business had revenue of $149.13 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Textainer Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Textainer Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Textainer Group in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Textainer Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 452.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 9,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

Textainer Group Company Profile (NYSE:TGH)

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company owns and leases standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers.

