Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Trading Up 5.9%

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) was up 5.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.80 and last traded at $19.71. Approximately 236,162 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 275,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.62.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on TGH shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Textainer Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Textainer Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.57.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Textainer Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Textainer Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Textainer Group in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Textainer Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 452.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 9,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.00% of the company’s stock.
Textainer Group Company Profile (NYSE:TGH)
Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company owns and leases standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers.
