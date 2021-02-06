Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.50-1.58 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.50. Teradata also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.50-1.58 EPS.

NYSE TDC traded up $10.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.08. 16,899,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,319,293. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.52 and its 200-day moving average is $22.67. Teradata has a 12-month low of $17.62 and a 12-month high of $44.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. Teradata had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 5.49%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teradata will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TDC. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Teradata from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Teradata from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Teradata from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Teradata from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Teradata from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Teradata presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.38.

In related news, insider Daniel L. Harrington sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total value of $251,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 229,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,112,887.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Culhane sold 7,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total transaction of $153,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,012,561.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,971 shares of company stock worth $757,577 over the last three months. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

