Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.38-0.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.32. Teradata also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.50-1.58 EPS.

NYSE:TDC traded up $10.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.08. The company had a trading volume of 16,899,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,319,293. Teradata has a fifty-two week low of $17.62 and a fifty-two week high of $44.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. Teradata had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 5.49%. Equities analysts forecast that Teradata will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TDC. Citigroup increased their price target on Teradata from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Teradata from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Teradata from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Teradata from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Teradata from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.38.

In other news, insider Daniel L. Harrington sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total value of $251,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 229,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,112,887.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark Culhane sold 7,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $153,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,012,561.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,971 shares of company stock valued at $757,577 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

