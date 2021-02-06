Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Teradata had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 5.49%.

Shares of NYSE:TDC traded up $10.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,899,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,319,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.67. Teradata has a 52 week low of $17.62 and a 52 week high of $44.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TDC. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Teradata from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America upgraded Teradata from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Teradata from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Teradata from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Teradata from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.38.

In other Teradata news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $270,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,243 shares in the company, valued at $7,899,328.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Hillary Ashton sold 3,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $82,487.37. Insiders sold 31,971 shares of company stock valued at $757,577 in the last three months. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

