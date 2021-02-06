Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Teradata had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 15.12%.

Shares of Teradata stock traded up $10.03 on Friday, hitting $37.08. 16,899,184 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,319,293. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.08. Teradata has a 52 week low of $17.62 and a 52 week high of $44.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.67.

Get Teradata alerts:

TDC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Teradata from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Teradata from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Teradata from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Teradata from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Teradata from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.38.

In other news, insider Daniel L. Harrington sold 11,250 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total transaction of $251,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 229,072 shares in the company, valued at $5,112,887.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Hillary Ashton sold 3,671 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $82,487.37. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,971 shares of company stock worth $757,577. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

Recommended Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.